Finance ministry plans to borrow RON 6.52 billion from commercial banks in March

The Finance Ministry (MF) planned for March 2024 loans from commercial banks amounting to RON 5.8 billion, to which RON 720 million may be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions, told Agerpres.

The total amount of RON 6.52 billion is RON 315 million higher than the RON 6.205 billion programmed in February 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

According to the prospectus published in the Official Journal, an auction will be held on 7 March for an issue of treasury discount certificates in the amount of RON 500 million, maturing on 25 September 2024, and on 14 March for an issue of RON 500 million, with maturity on 26 February 2025.

Also, in March 2024, ten benchmark bond issues will be launched, with a total value of RON 4.8 billion, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15% of the initial bond issue (RON 720 million in total).

Thus, auctions were scheduled for two bond issues of RON 600 million on 18 March and 21 March, six issues worth RON 500 million on 4 March, 7 March, 11 March, 14 March, 25 March and 28 March and two issues amounting to RON 300 million on 4 March and 11 March.