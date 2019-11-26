FinMin Citu: 2019 budget built on untrue information, overestimated revenues

This year's state budget was built on "untrue" information and "overestimated" revenues, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu said on Tuesday.

He specified that the budget revision will show "what and where has been stolen", and where figures have been overestimated.

"I've seen a misinformation circulated in the public space, coming from the PSD. This budget revision was necessary, given the budget execution so far and the fact that the budget has been built on incorrect information, on an overestimation of revenues. This budget revision shows that revenues must be reduced by over 18 billion lei, of which almost 10 billion from tax revenues and almost 8 billion in inflows from European funds. The second observation - the revision was necessary because, had we not done it, the money for pensions, for allowances, medical leaves and other social expenses would not have been included in the budget for the last two months of the year. Whoever says that we should not have made these payments is lying and in the first place I should have asked the PSD to tell us where the 18 billion lei are, if we should ask them to bring the money from home or mend what they have messed up," Citu said at the end of the meeting of the leadership of the National Liberal Party.

The Finance Minister explained that the budget revision is meant to "correct and repair all the nonsense the PSD has done in the past three years of governing," and said that this budget revision "puts an end to a miserable practice whereby the money that should have been directed to social expenditures was used for the local barons".

Citu pointed out that the budget revision makes available the necessary funds for investments, the payment of pensions, salaries and allowances, medical leaves, medicines.

"The costs are seen in a larger deficit, which stands at over 3 percent after 11 months and at 4.3 percent at the end of the year," said the Finance Minister.