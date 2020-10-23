FinMin Citu announces to request inquiry committee from next Parliament into 2017-2019 budget execution

The finance minister announced on Friday that he will ask the future Parliament for a committee of inquiry for the budget execution in 2017 to 2019, accusing the undermining the national economy, according to AGERPRES.

"Ciolacu and his gang are guilty and have to pay for undermining the national economy! In the first days of the new Parliament I will ask for a parliamentary inquiry committee for the budget execution in 2017-2019. The final report goes directly to DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate]," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, in the period 2017-2019, Romania was the only country in the EU where the budget deficit increased, and the revenues from the additional taxes introduced at that time were misappropriated.

"The budget deficit has increased although PSD [Social Democratic Party] has increased existing taxes/excise duties and introduced taxes in all sectors of the economy. We will show where this money went from additional taxes and how their destination was hijacked (...) Romania has been warned by the EC every year for a significant deviation from the structural deficit target assumed by the fiscal pact. In the period 2017-2019 Romania did not meet any criteria necessary for accession to the Euro zone," specified Florin Citu.

According to him, 17 EU countries ended last year with a budget surplus.

The finance minister offers, in context, the example of Greece, a country that had a budget surplus throughout 2017-2019, and the surplus increased from one year to another.