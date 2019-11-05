FinMin Citu: We must come up with budget as quickly as possible

Freshly installed Minister of Finance Florin Citu announced on Tuesday morning that he will try to present a draft budget by mid-December, specifying, however, that the document left by former Minister Eugen Teodorovici apllies to 28 ministries while the current structure has only 16 ministries.

"The draft budget left by Eugen Teodorovici is for 28 ministries. Fortunately for Romania we will have 16 ministries, so we will have to work on that draft budget to see if it still works. I do not think we can start from it. . (...) 15 December is the target I am trying to reach in order to come up with a draft budget. It is clear that we must come up with a budget this year, as quickly as possible. It depends on what we find there," underlined the new Minister of Finance, according to private broadcaster Digi24.He pointed out, in context, that the budget will be based on the laws in force at this time.On the other hand, the relevant minister announced that the reorganization of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) is one of the priorities.Former Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici announced on Monday that he will hand over to his successor a draft budget that will prioritize the amounts needed to increase the incomes of Romanians, and if they are not found then he will submit amendments.