FinMin Marcel Bolos talkes on Friday with leaders of unions in finance.

The Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, discussed on Friday with the leaders of the unions in the field about the challenges faced by professionals in the sector and their immediate needs, according to a release posted on the Facebook page of the relevant ministry, told Agerpres.

The main pillars of discussion were: a correct positioning in the new salary law for finance employees; ensuring working conditions at the level of the importance of the activity; drawing up a Statute of the financier and comprehensive programs for the development of competences; the need for modernization and digitization, so that outdated IT systems become history.

"We have no way of asking for an increase in collection efficiency without consulting with those who know best what are the problems that can stand in the way of results. Whether they are logistical, legislative or administrative capacity. I assured the union leaders that we stand with them and want to ensure fair remuneration commensurate with the role they play in the national economic landscape. But we emphasized that we must have parity when it comes to results. I hope these open discussions foster a culture of trust and cooperation, in which the interests of professionals in the field are really taken into account", explained the minister of finance.