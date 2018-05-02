FinMin Teodorovici: Not taking into account to raise any tax or duty next year

Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Wednesday that no discussions are currently being held - at government or coalition level - regarding the increase of taxes and duties, mentioning that such a measure will not be taken into account for next year, either.

"Something like this is not under discussion in government, at the coalition's level. Nor are we taking into account to raise any tax or duty next year, absolutely not. Those who say this all the time, who give such news are senseless, because this way they are also reckless. There are people, especially on certain political positions, who should understand what the office they hold means. Unfortunately, they do not seem to understand this, but rely on what you are officially being told by gov't and coalition people," Eugen Teodorovici said at the Parliament palace, asked about the possibility of the VAT being raised against the backdrop of talks on this topic at the Finance Ministry.