Fire at Iasi children's hospital put out, no casualties reported

The fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at the 'St Maria' Children's Hospital in Iasi was put out, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

The fire spread in a ward, on a surface of roughly 15 square meters.

There are no reported casualties, the cited source shows.

ISU Iasi specifies that the 4th floor of the hospital has been checked and 12 people were evacuated from the 3rd floor (5 children, 3 guardians and 4 health workers) and moved to another wing of the hospital, all persons being in a stable condition.

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the 'St Maria' Children's Hospital in Iasi, and so far 12 people have been evacuated.

"In order to optimize the response mission, the Red Intervention Plan has been activated at the county level," states the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

Rescue workers are intervening at the scene with 6 firefighting trucks, 1 extrication device, 2 multiple-victim transport special vehicles, 1 ladder truck and 1 water tank.

Also, 3 SMURD ambulances and a mobile intensive care unit were dispatched to the fire site.

At this moment, the fire is localized, so that the danger of spreading to the neighborhoods has been eliminated, informs the quoted source.

According to the Iasi Emergency Inspectorate, the fire broke out at the administrative pavilion, building B, 2nd floor, the ICU ward.