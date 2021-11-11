 
     
Fire at Ploiesti-based Emergency Unit/Hospital head: It was probably a spark between bed and parquet

Agerpres
incendiu Spital de bolo infectioase ploiesti

The manager of the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital (SJU), Bogdan Nica, stated on Thursday that the fire that broke out at the Infectious Diseases Department did not start from the oxygen installation, but probably from a spark produced between the bed and the parquet, amid the agitation of the patient, agerpres reports.

Asked about the moment when a nurse suffered burns, Nica said that from what their colleagues reported, he understood that the woman was trying to put an oxygen mask on a very agitated patient, at which point the bed moved and a flame was produced.

He pointed out that, during a control carried out on February, ISU (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) detected irregularities that were 90 per cent remedied, with the documents having already been submitted pending approvals.

The room where the fire broke out had a door to the outside, and the room was periodically ventilated, according to the instructions, says the director of SJU Ploiesti.

