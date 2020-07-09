First batches of Antibiotice Iasi-produced Covid-19 drugs supplied to the US and UK

Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi delivered in early July the first supplies of two injectable anti-infective drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 to hospitals in the UK and the US, the company said in a release on Thursday.

With a dwindling activity on the Romanian hospital and pharmacy market, Antibiotice Iasi identifies medicines usage opportunities by bidding in international tenders organised, for instance, in the US and the UK, against the background of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

These drug deliveries are just the first under a contract concluded with the authorities of these countries, following the company's winning the bids organized by the British and American health systems. Other deliveries will follow for a total of 2.5 million bottles by the end of 2020. Antibiotice is already in the bidding race for 2021, aiming to continue its long-term projects.

"With a representative portfolio of antibiotics, cardiovascular, anti-inflammatory or dermatological drugs, we have managed, in this difficult period fraught with restrictions, to make available Covid-19 treatments both on the domestic and the international markets. Deliveries were intended in the first place for covering the need for anti-infective drugs of Romania's patients whom we have been treating for 65 years now," declared Delia Racoveanu, the company's International Sales Marketing director.

Accessing the UK market is part of a broader project of the Iasi-based drug maker that also targets the Scandinavian states, Germany, Poland, Hungary and the Netherlands. In the US, Antibiotice has been present for over 10 years, and by putting on the market this new, higher generation drug that is produced by just a few manufacturers worldwide, the company completes its portfolio of anti-infective drugs used in American hospitals.

Antibiotice is already a supplier of sterile injectable drugs to other countries such as Serbia, Vietnam and the Republic of Moldova.

The Romanian medicines producer posted in Q1 a net profit of 4.08 million lei, by 25 percent higher, due to the tax break offered for the profit invested in technological equipment.

Antibiotice Iasi, the most important Romanian producer of generic drugs, has over 150 medicines for human use in its portfolio which are available in parenteral forms (powders for injectable solutions and suspensions), solid oral forms (tablets, capsules) and topical forms (ointments, creams, gels), ovules and suppositories. Its portfolio includes systemic use anti-infective medicines, dermatological preparations, medicines for the the musculoskeletal system, the cardiovascular system, the digestive tract, the central nervous system and medicines for women's health (the genitourinary system).