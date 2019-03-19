The Government has modified and completed the "First Car" program so that both new electric or hybrid cars can also be bought, Nelu Barbu, spokesperson for the Executive, announced on Tuesday.

"The Government has adopted today amendments and completions to the program aimed at stimulating the purchase of new cars, it is the program approved by OUG 66/2014. As you know, the program aims to facilitate the access of individuals to the purchase of a new passenger car, by contracting state-guaranteed loans. The following types of new vehicles can be purchased: classic with internal combustion engine, hybrid, and all-electric. Moreover, with today's amendments to the law, individuals will be able to buy a new passenger car if they have previously owned such a car. It is thus eliminated the requirement of the owner's affidavit that he has not owned a new car, a condition existing before the changes in the "First Car" program," said Nelu Barbu , at the end of the Government meeting.

At the same time, he added, the normative act approved by the Government also stipulates the "acceptance of the eco-bonuses and eco-vouchers granted under the "Rabla" and "Rabla Plus" car scrappage Programs for the minimum compulsory advance payment.