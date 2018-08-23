First Pro Romania party congress to take place on Oct 20-21, to elect leadership, candidates for EP

The Pro Romania leadership on Thursday had its first national reunion in Constanta with all the county coordinators, on which occasion they established that the first congress of the party will take place on October 20-21, to elect the leadership of the party and its candidates for the elections to the European Parliament.

Pro Romania informed in a release sent to AGERRES on Thursday that the meeting in Constanta was to set the strategic guidelines and the action plan of the party at local and national level."I want to build together with you Pro Romania as a serious alternative to the precarious and deficient manner in which the traditional political parties came to make politics. We must bring back decency, competence and professionalism in the public life and we must show people that we are ready and we have projects and concrete solutions to the problems they are facing," stated the Pro Romania leader, Victor Ponta By the time of the congress, Pro Romania wants to establish its territorial structures and organize at least eight regional meetings where the representatives of the leadership to discuss and hold consultations with the members and sympathizers of the party."Moreover, Pro Romania wants to initiate an ample debate to involve the business environment, the civil society, the trade unions and the university environment, to design and promote a series of socioeconomic measures that need to be taken urgently, in order to avoid the disaster Romania is now heading to because of the irresponsibility of Liviu Dragnea and the incompetency of the Dancila government. All these concrete projects will be included with the Good Governance Agenda of the party," shows the same release.