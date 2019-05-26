First Vice President of PNL, Raluca Turcan: I voted for the future of our children

First Deputy President of PNL (National Liberal Party), Deputy Raluca Turcan, on Sunday stated upon her exit from the polling station that she voted "with emotion, for the future of our children."

"I have voted with more emotions than ever. I voted for the future of our children. While looking at that list, I felt an enormous responsibility. (...) For this is a huge responsibility for us at this time. I also voted on the other two ballots. (...) We all want an European Romania," said Raluca Turcan.Raluca Turcan, leader of PNL Sibiu, on Sunday morning voted in polling station no. 42 in Sibiu Municipality.