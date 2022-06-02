Fishing boat filled with dozens of migrants found near Costinesti Black Sea resort

Border guards are intervening on Thursday to save the lives of several dozen migrants (about 30) in a fishing boat coming from Turkey, detected in the Romanian territorial waters of the Black Sea, six nautical miles from the southeastern Costinesti resort, the Coast Guard reported, Agerpres reports.

According to the source, because the boat is overcrowded, unequipped with means of rescue for all the persons on board, being possible that those who ensure its management do not have the necessary training, "the risk of endangering the life of the persons on board was identified, meaning that, after the interception of the boat, the border police mission became to save the human life at sea".The boat will be brought to the Port of Constanta, the detected persons will be taken over by the border police for further investigations."At the same time, in order to manage the event, it is acted in an integrated system, under the coordination of the Coast Guard, with the other structures of public order and national security in Constanta County. The investigations will be carried out by the border guards, under the coordination of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal," the Coast Guard said.