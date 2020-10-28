 
     
Five migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan caught stowed away in truck at Hungarian border

Agerpres
politie

Five young Afghans and Pakistanis were caught trying to leave Romania illegally, hiding in a truck that was checked at the Varand Border Crossing Point, Arad County, as it was trying to cross the border into Hungary, according to AGERPRES.

The truck was driven by a Bulgarian citizen and was carrying aluminum profiles. A check by the border police found among the boxes of products five people aged between 18 and 22, from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"The five foreign nationals said they intended to cross the border illegally in order to arrive illegally in Western Europe," reads a press statement released on Wednesday by the Arad Border Police.

Police are investigating whether the Bulgarian driver is involved in migrant smuggling.

