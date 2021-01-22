 
     
Five tonnes of medical supplies from Qatar flown into Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
frigidere vaccin seringa

The Romanian Air Force on Thursday used a C-130 Hercules aircraft to fly into Romania approximately five tonnes of medical supplies from Qatar needed for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN), according to AGERPRES.

The supplies consist of 500,000 1 ml syringes and 450,000 3 ml syringes.

The flight was carried out at the request of the Emergency Management Department as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

MApN points out that the distribution of the medical devices to the vaccination centres will be carried out by modes of transport provided by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations.

