Liberal leader Florin Citu, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary groups, was elected Senate President on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

The vote was secret, with ballots, with 82 votes in favour to 25 against (Save Romania Union - USR).

USR's Anca Dragu, who ran again after she had been revoked from office, garnered 25 votes in favour and 82 against.