Florin Citu: Toxic alliance looming, I'll inform European leaders and our strategic partners

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday that he will inform the European leaders and Romania's strategic partners - the USA - about a "toxic alliance" with an extremist party potentially taking shape in Romania.

"I will get in contact with the European leaders about what is happening in Romania. There's a toxic alliance looming, an alliance with an extremist party, a party that wants to harm the Romanians, a party that does not respect private property, does not respect individual freedom, a party I personally consider we should have nothing to do with. I will inform the European leaders and of course, our strategic partners - the USA - about the situation in Romania, and we will learn what they think of it," Citu said after the government meeting.

According to him, it is important that the receivers of the report learn "what their colleagues in Romania" are doing.

"I will send out an information report. It's important for them to know that their colleagues in Romania strike an alliance with an extremist party no one would want anything to do with. It's just a dialogue I'll have with my European colleagues, I'd like to know their opinion - Renew and the other groups that respect democracy, individual freedoms, everything we stand for in the European Union," Citu explained.