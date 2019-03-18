Flu death toll reaches 177 in Romania

Flu has killed 177 people in Romania, according to the latest data release issued by the National Centre for Communicable Disease Supervision and Control with the National of Public Health Institute according to Agerpres.

The last three victims were a man aged 90 of Timis County, confirmed to have had the type-AH1 pdm09 flu virus and two women, namely a 82-year old of Iasi County, confirmed to have had the type-AH3 flu virus and a 47-year old of Prahova County, confirmed to have had the type-AH1 flu virus.All three had pre-existing medical conditions.The man and the 82-year old woman had not been vaccinated against flu, whereas the vaccination history of the 47-year old woman is unknown.