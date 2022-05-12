Food from over ten world cuisines, live music on weekend at Bucharest Street Food Festival

The Bucharest Street Food Festival returns this weekend to Kiseleff Boulevard, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, offering visitors street food from more than ten world cuisines and live music, Agerpres reports.

Now in its fifth edition, the Bucharest Street Food Festival brings together the most popular food trucks in Romania. Visitors will be able to buy food for all tastes, from pizza, burgers, seafood and cannoli to smoothies and lemonade.Each day of the festival brings together some of the most beloved artists of the moment: Deliric & Silent Strike, om la luna, Balkan Taksim, Jazu, R.U.A., Monsieur Ruchenstein, Andi Moisescu DJ Set and many others. Visitors are also invited to a party bus at the entrance to Kiseleff Boulevard, where DJs will heat up the party late into the night.According to the organisers, the festival will also have a "green component": in addition to special selective waste collection points, there are also "eco-experiences". Visitors will be able to discover installations made of 100% recyclable waste, designed to draw attention to the protection of the environment.Admission is free and access is allowed from 12:00hrs.