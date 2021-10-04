Foreign Affairs Ministry: Seven Romanian citizens die in plane crash near Milan

Seven Romanian citizens are among the deceased people in the airplane crash that occurred on Sunday, on the outskirts of the city of Milan, Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the piece of information communicated by the Italian authorities, following the action of identifying the victims of this incident, there are 7 Romanian citizens among the casualties (all having other citizenships as well). Furthermore, MAE mentions that until now, the Consulate General of Romania in Milan has not received any requests for consular assistance regarding this incident, the MAE press release reads.

A small aircraft used for tourism crashed on Sunday near Milan, in Northern Italy, leading to the death of seven passengers and the pilot, according to the Italian media, quoted by AFP.

The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12, which had taken off from the Linate Milan's airport, heading for Olbia, Sardinia, Southern Italy, crashed five minutes after taking off, at the beginning of the afternoon, in San Donato Milanese, a town with approximately 30,000 residents, South-East of the capital of Lombardia, according to the Milanese daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The plane caught on fire after smashing into an empty office building, which was being renovated. The pilot, a 30 year old Romanian, and the seven passengers, of which one child, have died, Il Corriere adds.

The office building, where there was also a bus parking, was near the San Donato subway station, which ties the city to Milan.