Foreign direct investment down by 56.6% in the first nine months of 2020

Foreign direct investment decreased by 56.6% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, to 1.94 billion euros, according to data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1.940 billion euros (compared to 4.471 billion euros in January-September 2019), of which the equity participations (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to the net value of 2.838 billion euros, and the intra-group loans registered a negative net value of 898 million euros," reads a BNR press release.

The number of newly established foreign capital companies decreased in the first nine months of the current year by 30.34%, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 2,902 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 2,902 new companies had a subscribed share capital in the total amount of 18.368 million dollars, up by 5.9% compared to January - September 2019.