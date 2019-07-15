Foreign direct investments down almost 10.2pct between Jan.- May 2019

Foreign direct investments dropped in the first five months of the year by approximately 10.2 percent compared to the same period of last year, to 1.491 billion euro, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Non-residents' direct investments in Romania totalled 1.491 billion euro (compared to 1.660 billion euro in January - May 2018), of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to 1.476 billion euro and intercompany lending recorded a net value of 15 million euro," the BNR release mentions.

In January - May 2019, the number of newly-established companies running on foreign capital declined by 6.61 percent, compared to the same period of the last year, to 480 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The 480 new companies had a subscribed capital worth a total of 1.6 million US dollars.

On 31 May 2019, there were 223,779 companies running on foreign capital recorded in Romania, most of which, 47,990 respectively, were running on Italian capital, while the highest value belonged to the Dutch companies, namely 12,821 million US dollars in 5,323 companies.