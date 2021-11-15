Foreign direct investments surge 214.79 pct to 5.279 bln euros

Foreign direct investments in Romania over the first nine months of 2021 surged 214.79 percent to 5.279 billion euros, as against 1.677 billion euros in the same period of 2020, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR), agerpres reports.

"The direct investments by non-residents in Romania amounted to 5.279 billion euros (as against 1.677 billion euros over January - September 2020), of which equity investment (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net 4.383 billion euros, and intercompany loans stood at 896 million euros net," a BNR release states.

The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital in Romania increased in the first nine months of 2021 by 43.49 percent from the year-ago period to 4,164, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office.The 4,164 new companies had a subscribed share capital of 33.072 million US dollars, by 80 percent more than the 18.368 million dollars subscribed by the companies registered over January - September 2020.As many as 552 companies with foreign contributions to the capital were registered in September. By activity fields, most registrations were in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (27.54 percent of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (22.83 percent) and transport, warehousing and communications (14.57 percent).At the end of September 2021 there were 235,140 companies in Romania running on foreign contributions to the share capital, with a subscribed capital worth a combined 64.227 billion US dollars.The largest number of companies with foreign contributions belonged to investors from Italy - 50,329 (subscribed capital of 3.906 billion dollars), but Dutch companies account for the highest value of the share capital, 12.706 billion US dollars in 5,633 companies.