Foreign Minister Aurescu on a working visit to Germany; meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas

Interim Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is paying a working visit to Germany, occasion on which he will carry out political consultations in Berlin, on Thursday, with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas and head of the Office of the Federal President, Stephan Steinlein.

"The visit is part of the steps to intensify the bilateral cooperation, including in the context of Germany's holding the Presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2020, and aims to reconfirm the privileged, strategic character of the bilateral relationship, give impetus to cooperation in areas of common interest, and also occasion an exchange of views on regional, European and international developments of interest for both states," the quoted source said.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral cooperation with Germany is among Romania's most developed and complex relations with an EU member state, defined by an intense political and diplomatic dialogue, constantly growing economic dynamics and special inter-human contacts boosted also by the connecting bridge represented by the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany.