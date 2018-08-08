Foreign Minister Melescanu meets Denmark's approved ambassador Jensen

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Wednesday Denmark's approved ambassador in Bucharest Soren Jensen, as the diplomat presented his credentials, the Foreign Ministry informed in a release.
The meeting was an occasion for the sides to approach aspects regarding the stage and perspectives of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue at all levels, in support of the development of economic exchanges and cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Denmark, within the EU and NATO included.
The two officials also highlighted the similitude of Romania and Denmark's stances on security agenda subjects and the desire of both sides to strengthen strategic dialogue, the Foreign Ministry said.