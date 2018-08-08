 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Foreign Minister Melescanu meets Denmark's approved ambassador Jensen

teodor melescanu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Wednesday Denmark's approved ambassador in Bucharest Soren Jensen, as the diplomat presented his credentials, the Foreign Ministry informed in a release. 


The meeting was an occasion for the sides to approach aspects regarding the stage and perspectives of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue at all levels, in support of the development of economic exchanges and cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Denmark, within the EU and NATO included. 

The two officials also highlighted the similitude of Romania and Denmark's stances on security agenda subjects and the desire of both sides to strengthen strategic dialogue, the Foreign Ministry said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.