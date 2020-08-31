Foreign Ministry central office staffer, member of Romanian Embassy in London test Covid-positive

An operating staff member of the Foreign Affairs Ministry's central office and a Ministry employee at Romania's Embassy in London were confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release on Monday.

No other cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been identified so far among the employees of the Romanian diplomatic mission in London or at the Ministry's headquarters following the occurrence of these two cases, the cited source said.All the necessary measures were promptly taken at both locations as concerns reporting to the competent authorities and the protection of the rest of the teams.