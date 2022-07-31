Foreign Ministry condemns shelling of Olenivka correctional facility

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the shelling of the Olenivka correctional facility and the killing of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war, according to a message sent on Sunday.

"MFA strongly condemns the shelling of #Olenivka correctional facility and the killing of Ukrainian POWs. These heinous crimes committed by #Russia call for international investigation & sanctioning. Condolences to the families & full support for #Ukraine," reads the Romanian Foreign Ministry's message on Twitter.

A prison in Olenivka was shelled on Friday, most of the 193 Ukrainian prisoners-of-war having been killed or injured, according to the statements of the Russian Defence Ministry, which published on Sunday the names of 50 dead and 73 injured.

Russia says the strike came from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher supplied by the U.S. to Ukraine, in the context in which Kyiv is trying to recover the territories controlled by the pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine. Ukraine replied it would never shoot against a civil facility, particularity one sheltering its own people, and accused Russia of having organised the attack in retaliation against the Ukrainian nationalists among the prisoners taken in Mariupol some weeks ago. AGERPRES