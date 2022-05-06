Foreigners may apply for long-stay visa for employment in Romania in 180 days

Under a recent amendment to Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 194/2002 on foreigners in Romania, the deadline for foreign nationals applying for a long-stay visa for employment in Romania has been extended from 60 to 180 days of the date the employer get the employment permit.

"On May 5, Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 59/2022 amending legislation regarding foreigners in Romania entered into force. Thus, amendments were made to OG 25/2014 on the employment and secondment of foreigners in Romania to create the option of submitting applications for the issuance of employment/secondment approvals by all local immigration office," the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reported on Friday.

On May 5, OUG 59 of May 4, 2022 amending legislation regarding foreigners in Romania was published in Official Journal 450/2022. The ordinance facilitates the issuance of employment/secondment approvals and visas for work purposes and allow the hiring in a shorter time of foreign workers as part of the contingent of new foreign workers admitted to the labour market in Romania.

"Lifting the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Romania has led to an increase in the number of applications for the issuance of employment/secondment approvals, which made it impossible for the immigration offices to satisfactorily manage the applications submitted. At the same time, in the current year, under OG 132/2022 establishing a quota of newly admitted foreign workers on the labor market in 2022, a contingent of 100,000 newly admitted foreign workers was established, up 100% over the previous year."

The provisions in the new piece of legislation are designed to streamline the application management by creating a unitary workflow nationwide, thus contributing to the support of foreign citizens gainfully employed and for employers hiring newly admitted foreign workers, shortening the waiting times for submitting applications and getting to work in a shorter time.