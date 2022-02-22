Former gymnast Ecaterina Szabo appointed adviser to Minister of Sport

Former gymnast Ecaterina Szabo is joining the team of advisers to the Minister of Sport, Eduard Novak himself made the announcement on his Facebook page.

"I am glad to announce that Mrs Ecaterina Szabo will join the team of advisers in my cabinet. Gymnastics is an important business card of the Romanian sports. I have had a very encouraging discussion with her on the future of this sport which, unfortunately, got lost in time. I wish that we could invest in gymnastics to help it recover its glory and brilliance from before," Novak wrote on the social network, Agerpres.ro informs.

Szabo (55) is four time an Olympic champion, having gold medals in the team, vault, pommel horse and floor events at the Los Angeles Olympic Games, in 1984, while also winning the silver medal in the all around event.

Her record includes two world titles and other two European ones, and many other medals.