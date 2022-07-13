ForMin Aurescu: All approvals secured for memorandum on new border crossing points from Ukraine

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that a memorandum on an agreement with Ukraine for the establishment of new border crossing points between Romania and Ukraine can be approved at the next government meeting, as all the necessary approvals are secured.

He made the statement at a government meeting at the request of the prime minister, who asked him to present a deadline for completing the steps related to increasing the number of border crossing points.

"We already have all the approvals secured for the memorandum proposing to conclude an agreement by exchange of verbal notes with Ukraine in order to amend a previous agreement of 2012 on the establishment of the Racovat - Dyakivtsi, Vicovu de Sus - Krasnoilsk and Ulma - Rusca border crossings. Therefore, at the next government meeting we will be able to pass this memorandum, which means that the conclusion of the agreement will be possible soon," said Aurescu.

Prime Minister Ciuca said in his turn that steps are being taken for the construction of a border crossing point with Moldova over a pontoon bridge under development on the banks of the Prut River.

Aurescu said that the agreement also takes into account that fact.

"Basically, under this agreement amending the 2012 agreement, we are opening up the border crossings to heavy traffic. We are trying to facilitate a higher transit at the border crossing points with Ukraine. And you also mentioned the crossing point on the border with Moldova at that bridge," said Aurescu. AGERPRES