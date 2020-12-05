ForMin Aurescu at UN GA says pandemic affects human rights, fundamental freedoms, asks for solidarity, cooperation

The Foreign Affairs minister, Bogdan Aurescu, said in his intervention at the UN General Assembly Special Session on the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that it affects human rights and fundamental freedoms by deepening inequalities and increasing the vulnerability of some social categories, and called for solidarity and cooperation to solve these problems, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), minister Bogdan Aurescu spoke in the general debates of the 31st High Level Special Session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, held in hybrid format between 3-4 December.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented the measures adopted by Romania this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to strengthen the capacities of the health system, as well as to make the population aware of the risks brought by this virus. He also informed about the measures taken by our country to continue economic activity in basic sectors and to support the most affected sectors or companies. At the same time, he said that Romania will complete these measures in the coming months with the implementation of the vaccination campaign of the population, which our country considers a matter of national security. Last but not least, the Romanian Foreign Minister mentioned the measures adopted by Romania, in the spirit of solidarity, in order to support other countries in overriding the problems created by the pandemic, including by redirecting more than half of the budget of assistance for international development cooperation as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by including refugees among beneficiaries with full access to the Romanian healthcare system," the release said.

According to the source, Bogdan Aurescu pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting the situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms by deepening inequalities and increasing the vulnerability of some social categories, calling for the resolution of these global problems through joint actions, solidarity and cooperation.