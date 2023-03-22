ForMin Aurescu on a two-day visit to the UK at invitation of British Foreign Secretary Cleverly

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu is starting on March 22 a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at the invitation of his counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, the Foreign Ministry informs.

The Romanian and the British top diplomats will sign the updated Joint Declaration of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The program of the visit includes political consultations with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, as well as a meeting with the UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu's consultations with his counterpart will provide the opportunity to approach the most important topical elements of the Romania - UK strategic partnership relations, as well as the relevant developments on the international scene, with an emphasis on the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Republic of Moldova, the relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and cooperation within NATO, the Foreign Ministry said.

Also, the Romanian chief diplomat will open together with the British Foreign Secretary the Inaugural Romania - United Kingdom Bilateral Forum, which brings together government representatives, lawmakers, academic, members of the business and non-governmental circles, with the aim of identifying new opportunities for deepening and diversifying cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the Foreign Affairs Minister will also meet with representatives of the Romanian community in the UK. AGERPRES