ForMin Aurescu to pay official visit to Luxembourg

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will have a round of bilateral political consultations with his counterpart Jean Asselborn in Luxembourg on Thursday, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

According to MAE, Aurescu's visit will follow the consolidation of an excellent bilateral political and diplomatic dialogue and the deepening of the economic and sectoral relations between the two countries.

Talks will aim at expanding sectoral co-operation in leading areas where Luxembourg has and can offer high-level expertise and assistance, such as financial services, IT, cyber-security, green energy, research and development clusters, agriculture, tourism, Agerpres informs.

Aurescu will talk about Romania's interest in deepening coordination with Luxembourg inside the EU and NATO; issues of mutual interest will be discussed from the perspective of the regional, European and global agenda, including the management of multiple negative effects of the of Russian Federation's illegitimate aggression against Ukraine. The two foreign ministers will also discuss countering the food crisis, the impact of the war in Ukraine on other countries in the region, with emphasis on Moldova, supporting energy security and measures to reduce energy dependence on the Russian Federation.

Aurescu will also present the latest developments in Romania's accession to the Schengen area and will thank Asselborn for Luxembourg's constant support for achieving it.