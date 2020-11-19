ForMin Aurescu: Voting abroad in parliamentary elections to take place over 5 and 6 December

Voting abroad in this year's parliamentary election is due to take place over two days, 5 and 6 December, on Wednesday said the Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu, at the beginning of the gov't sitting, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the number of polling stations abroad in this year's parliamentary election increased by 331 compared to the 2016 parliamentary election, respectively from 417 to 748 polling stations.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), on November 16, proposals for the organization of 748 polling stations abroad. Today, AEP issued the decision approving this proposal. It is very important to emphasize that the elections take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, 5 and 6 December. These are the first parliamentary elections abroad to take place on a two-day period. (...) I would like to emphasize that the proposal to organize the 748 polling stations abroad is the result of the consultation by the diplomatic and consular missions of the representatives of the communities of Romanian citizens abroad, and regarding the number of sections I want to say that, compared to the previous parliamentary election, in 2016, when 417 polling stations were organized, this year we have proposed the organization of 331 additional polling stations,", said Bogdan Aurescu.