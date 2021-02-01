ForMin Aurescu: We've reached the stage where we're moving towards creating resilience centre

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says Romania has already reached the stage where it is heading towards the creation of the Euro-Atlantic Centre for Resilience, mentioning that there are very good reactions to the opportuneness and the need to establish it, according to AGERPRES.

"This discussion of resilience is becoming more and more important, both at the level of the European Union and at the level of NATO. We are facing increasingly more vulnerabilities, threats of various nature, and the COVID-19 pandemic has proved in its turn the need for an increase in the degree of strategic resilience, both at the level of the European Union and at the level of NATO, and also at the level of the member states of the two organisations. So last year I discussed several times with various experts, with decision-makers from various international organisations, I talked to my counterparts and probed the idea of creating such an institution and we have reached the stage where we are going to create this Euro-Atlantic resilience centre, which should be a platform that integrates efforts of both the EU and NATO member states to address these risks, to find solutions at the same time, to map out vulnerabilities and to find ways to counter them," the minister told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Sunday.

Aurescu mentioned that he presented Romania's initiative to set up such a centre both on January 25, at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states, as well as at a meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in December 2020.

"We have transmitted the concept to all EU and NATO states and we are already having very good reactions to the opportunity and need for such a centre. The centre will be set up, as a first step, as an institution operating under the authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after which, in a second phase, it will be internationalised by coopting experts from EU and NATO member states. It will provide expertise both internally, to national institutions, and to EU member states, NATO member states and partners to these organisations. It will operate as an integrated platform on three main dimensions: on the one hand, it will act to reduce risks in anticipation and adaptation by collecting good practices in counteracting factors that may affect the resilience of states and organisations, and third by cooperating in the research area. So it will do research, on the one hand, in this area, and on the other hand it will provide training programmes for the interested states. Therefore, I believe it will be a very important institution not only at national level, but also at the level of the organisations Romania belongs to," said Aurescu.