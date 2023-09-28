ForMin Odobescu: Resilience at sea has a major civilian component

Resilience at sea has a major civilian component, Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu told the opening of the 2nd edition of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum on Thursday in Bucharest.

"We will use every opportunity to firmly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the attack on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our position on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will not change," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy.

She added that "the war revealed Russia's strategic goal of having the Black Sea region in its sphere of influence, not only as a gateway to other regions, but also as a means to maintain a world power status."

"This is the reason why, more than ever, resilience at sea is of utmost importance and it has undeniable consequences on land. Resilience at sea is not only about military campaigns; it also has a major civilian component, as the Black Sea is a critical supply and transit hub for a wide array of goods. One of the most cynical hybrid tactics used by Russia is weaponising food. It is breaking the basic principle of freedom of navigation. We are not talking about impeding the transport of luxury goods, but of basic agricultural products. Romania acts coherently, in close coordination with its neighbours and strategic partners," added Odobescu.