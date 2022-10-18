 
     
Foto| Daniel Craig a primit din partea prinţesei Anne aceeaşi distincţie ca James Bond

Prinţesa Anne l-a decorat marţi pe actorul Daniel Craig "în semn de recunoaştere pentru contribuţia sa excepţională în cinema şi teatru".

Actorul britanic a primit Ordinul Sfântul Mihai şi Sfântul Gheorghe, la fel ca personajul său James Bond, pe care l-a interpretat pe ecran timp de 13 ani, conform news.ro.

În septembrie 2021, în momentul lansării "No Time to Die", Royal Navy l-a numit pe Daniel Craig comandant onorific, acelaşi grad pe care îl avea James Bond.

Daniel Craig l-a interpretat pe James Bond în cinci filme, "Casino Royale" în 2006, "Quantum of Solace" în 2008, "Skyfall" în 2012, "007 Spectre" în 2015 şi "No Tome to Die" în 2021.

Actorul va fi pe afişul "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", continuarea "Knives Out", care va fi lansat pe Netflix în 23 noiembrie.

