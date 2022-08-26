Four detained as two kilograms of heroin found buried at tree root

Four people have been detained for high-risk drug trafficking, being accused of selling heroin and ecstasy to consumers in Bucharest.

In a press statement released on Friday by the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), DIICOT drug trafficking prosecutors are said to have ordered the 24-hour detention of the four people as they were investigated for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking in a continuous form, told Agerpres.

In the case, the investigators noted that the four had sold different quantities of high-risk drugs to consumers in Bucharest, and on Thursday two of them were caught in the act while transporting in a vehicle approximately 100 grams of heroin and 6,000 euros.

Also, the prosecutors say, it was noted that the same two defendants stashed large quantities of heroin on a vacant lot near their house, and approximately 2 kg of heroin and 864 ecstasy pills were found buried at the root of a tree.

Also on Thursday, eight home search warrants were conducted in the city of Bucharest, and documents of probative value were identified and seized, five grams of heroin, 21 pills of psychoactive substances, 800 lei and 150 euros, about which there are data about their provenance from drug trafficking, as well as several mobile phones and prepaid phone cards.

In the same case, the prosecutors show that the other two persons, repeatedly and in carrying out the same criminal resolution, would have sold high-risk drugs (heroin) to consumers in the city of Bucharest.

DIICOT requested 30-day preventive detention for the four.