Four medals, of which two gold, for Romanian sprinters at Dromia competition in Athens

The Romanian athletes won four medals, two gold and two bronze, at the "DROMIA 2020" competition, held on Wednesday in Athens and reserved for sprint events, informs the Romanian Athletics Federation.

At the first international competition, organized after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the best results of the Romanian delegation were obtained by Alexandru Terpezan, gold at 200m (21sec13/100) and bronze at 100m (10sec 63/100), Mihai Cristian Pislaru, gold at 400m (48sec22/100) and by Matei Braznea, bronze in the 400-metre event (50sec03/100).

The Romanian delegation also included Petre Nicolae Rezmives (100 m), Costin Homiuc (100 m), Robert Breahna (100m, 200m), Alexandru Iconaru (100m, 200m) and Valentin Tanase (100m, 200m), accompanied by coaches Robertino Tanase Hossu and Robert Munteanu.