 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four migrants caught by border police while attempting to illegally cross into Hungary following railway

bursa.ro
granita bariera gard migranti

Four foreign citizens were caught by the border police at the Bors border crossing point, as they tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, informs a press release of the Oradea Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police, agerpres reports.

The investigation established that two of them are citizens of Tunisia, one is from Algeria and another from Afghanistan, aged between 21 and 46 years old.

"In this case, the border policemen are conducting an investigation to establish the entire criminal activity of the four citizens, after which they will take all the necessary legal measures," the same press release reads.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.