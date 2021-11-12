Four migrants caught by border police while attempting to illegally cross into Hungary following railway

Four foreign citizens were caught by the border police at the Bors border crossing point, as they tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, informs a press release of the Oradea Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police, agerpres reports.

The investigation established that two of them are citizens of Tunisia, one is from Algeria and another from Afghanistan, aged between 21 and 46 years old.

"In this case, the border policemen are conducting an investigation to establish the entire criminal activity of the four citizens, after which they will take all the necessary legal measures," the same press release reads.