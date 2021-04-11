Fourteen counties in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population; Bucharest at 6.35

As many as 14 counties in Romania are currently in the COVID-19 red zone, their 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates are exceeding 3 cases per 1,000 population, with Ilfov County posting yet again the highest rate at 7.67, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate fell to 6.36 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 6.39.

Also in the red zone are the counties of Cluj - 6.12; Brasov - 4.53; Timis - 4.39; Hunedoara - 4.19; Constanta - 3.91; Alba - 3.75; Arad - 3.69; Bihor - 3.33; Sibiu - 3.29; Galati - 3.24; Valcea - 3.01, and Teleorman - 3.01.In the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, there are 24 counties, including Mures - 2.71; Salaj - 2.59; Ialomita - 2.73; Covasna - 2.94, and Arges - 2, 63.In the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, are the counties of Suceava - 0.92; Maramures - 1.22; Gorj - 1.20, and Harghita - 1.36.According to GCS, the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from previous reporting were in Bucharest - 678, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 204, and Brasov - 195.The fewest new cases were reported by the counties of Gorj - 14 Mehedinti - 17, and Vrancea - 18.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,302 new in the last 24 hours.