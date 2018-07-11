French foreign official says fired prosecutor Kovesi played crucial role in Romania's progress

Fired Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura-Codruta Kovesi had a crucial role in the progress made by Romania with the rule of law and the fight against corruption, and France attributes great importance to the irreversibility of those reforms, the spokesman for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says, informs Agerpres.

The statement was published on the official website of French diplomacy and is the answer to the question "Does France have a comment on yesterday's announcement of the Romanian President's dismissal of anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi?".

The official mentions in response a meeting of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Kovesi during his visit to Bucharest in April.

"The chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, Laura Kovesi, whom Jean-Yves Le Drian had met during his visit to Bucharest on April 11, played a crucial role in the progress that Romania has made over the past 10 years with regard to the rule of law and the fight against corruption. We attribute great importance to the irreversibility of those reforms," the French Foreign Ministry's message said.

It also mentions France's attention to the situation in Romania.

"A few months ahead of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, France and its European partners will remain vigilant with regard to developments affecting the rule of law in Romania, especially within the framework of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism," according to the statement.