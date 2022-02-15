Gabriela Ruse, sensational victory against Spanish Paula Badosa in Dubai (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse achieved her first victory on Tuesday, in front of a top 10 adversary, Spanish Paula Badosa (5 WTA), with 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, during the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Dubai, equipped with prizes worth 768,680 US dollars.

Ruse (24 years old, 59 WTA), who came from the qualifiers, achieved a sensational victory in front of number three seeded, after 2 hours and 32 minutes, and will face off against Simona Halep during the eighths.

Ruse secured a 9,000 USD cheque and 80 WTA points, and during the eighths will play against Simona Halep (30 years old, 23 WTA), who dispatched American player Alison Riske by 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres.ro informs.

Halep, champion in 2015 and in 2020 in Dubai, won both her direct matches against Ruse, last year in Transylvania Open, during the first round, with 6-1, 6-2, and this year in Melbourne Summer Set 1, during the eighths, with 6-2, 6-1.