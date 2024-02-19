Gala People’s Choice Awards 2024, la care au fost alese de fani cele mai bune nume din cinematografie, televiziune, muzică şi cultură pop, difuzată luni de E!

Gala People’s Choice Awards va fi difuzată în reluare de la ora 00.00, luni, la E!. În plus, emisiunea „Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards”, care prezintă vedetele pe covorul roşu, este programată în reluare, de la ora 22.00, la E!, potrivit news.ro.

Evenimentul a fost prezentat de Simu Liu şi a avut loc la Barker Hangar (în Santa Monica, California).

Actorul Adam Sandler (nominalizat la Globurile de Aur, Premiile Emmy şi Grammy) a fost premiat cu un People’s Icon Award, pentru cariera sa impresionantă, care include roluri emblematice în comedii şi nu numai. Trofeul i-a fost înmânat de prietena şi fosta lui colegă de film Jennifer Aniston.

Cântăreţul, compozitorul şi actorul Lenny Kravitz (deţinător al patru Premii Grammy) a primit un Music Icon Award şi a interpretat pe scenă un mix al hiturilor sale emblematice, ca „Fly Away”, „It Ain’t Over” şi „Are You Gonna Go My Way”.

Evenimentul a inclus şi spectacole susţinute de două câştigătoare recente ale unor Premii Grammy: Kylie Minogue (care a hipnotizat publicul cu hitul ei viral „Padam Padam”) şi Lainey Wilson (premiată cu un People's Choice Award la categoria The Female Country Artist, care a zguduit scena cu un mix al pieselor „Country’s Cool Again”, „Things A Man Oughta Know”, „Heart Like A Truck” şi „Watermelon Moonshine”).



Lista câştigătorilor People’s Choice Awards 2024:

The Movie: „Barbie”

The Action Movie: „Jocurile foamei: Balada şerpilor şi a păsărilor cântătoare/The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”



The Comedy Movie: „Barbie”



The Drama Movie: „Oppenheimer”



The Male Movie Star: Ryan Gosling („Barbie”)



The Female Movie Star: Margot Robbie („Barbie”)



The Action Movie Star: Rachel Zegler („Jocurile foamei: Balada şerpilor şi a păsărilor cântătoare/The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”)



The Comedy Movie Star: Jennifer Lawrence („Nu-ţi port pică!/No Hard Feelings”)



The Drama Movie Star: Jenna Ortega („Scream VI”)



The Movie Performance: America Ferrera („Barbie”)



The Show: „Anatomia lui Grey/Grey's Anatomy”



The Comedy Show: „Only Murders in the Building”



The Drama Show: „The Last of Us”



The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: „Loki”



The Reality Show: „The Kardashians”



The Competition Show: „The Voice”



The BingeWorthy Show: „The Summer I Turned Pretty”



The Male TV Star: Pedro Pascal („The Last of Us”)



The Female TV Star: Selena Gomez („Only Murders in the Building”)



The Comedy TV Star: Jeremy Allen White („The Bear”)



The Drama TV Star: Jennifer Aniston („The Morning Show”)



The TV Performance: Billie Eilish („Swarm”)



The Reality TV Star: Khloé Kardashian („The Kardashians”)



The Competition Contestant: Ariana Madix („Dancing with the Stars”)



The Daytime Talk Show: „The Kelly Clarkson Show”



TThe Nighttime Talk Show: „The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”



The Host: Jimmy Fallon („That’s My Jam”)



The Male Artist: Jung Kook



The Female Artist: Taylor Swift



The Male Country Artist: Jelly Roll



The Female country Artist: Lainey Wilson



The Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny



The Female Latin Artist: Shakira



The Pop Artist: Taylor Swift



The Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj



The R&B Artist: Beyoncé



The New Artist: Ice Spice



The Group/Duo: Stray Kids



The Song: „Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo)



The Album: „Guts” (Olivia Rodrigo)



The Collaboration Song: „Barbie World” (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua)



The Concert Tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour



The Social Celebrity: Taylor Swift



The Comedy Act: Selective Outrage (Chris Rock)



The Athlete: Travis Kelce.