Gala People’s Choice Awards 2024, la care au fost alese de fani cele mai bune nume din cinematografie, televiziune, muzică şi cultură pop, difuzată luni de E!

Evenimentul a fost prezentat de Simu Liu şi a avut loc la Barker Hangar (în Santa Monica, California).
Evenimentul a fost prezentat de Simu Liu şi a avut loc la Barker Hangar (în Santa Monica, California).
Actorul Adam Sandler (nominalizat la Globurile de Aur, Premiile Emmy şi Grammy) a fost premiat cu un People’s Icon Award, pentru cariera sa impresionantă, care include roluri emblematice în comedii şi nu numai. Trofeul i-a fost înmânat de prietena şi fosta lui colegă de film Jennifer Aniston.
Cântăreţul, compozitorul şi actorul Lenny Kravitz (deţinător al patru Premii Grammy) a primit un Music Icon Award şi a interpretat pe scenă un mix al hiturilor sale emblematice, ca „Fly Away”, „It Ain’t Over” şi „Are You Gonna Go My Way”.
Evenimentul a inclus şi spectacole susţinute de două câştigătoare recente ale unor Premii Grammy: Kylie Minogue (care a hipnotizat publicul cu hitul ei viral „Padam Padam”) şi Lainey Wilson (premiată cu un People's Choice Award la categoria The Female Country Artist, care a zguduit scena cu un mix al pieselor „Country’s Cool Again”, „Things A Man Oughta Know”, „Heart Like A Truck” şi „Watermelon Moonshine”).
Lista câştigătorilor People’s Choice Awards 2024:
The Movie: „Barbie”
The Action Movie: „Jocurile foamei: Balada şerpilor şi a păsărilor cântătoare/The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
The Comedy Movie: „Barbie”
The Drama Movie: „Oppenheimer”
The Male Movie Star: Ryan Gosling („Barbie”)
The Female Movie Star: Margot Robbie („Barbie”)
The Action Movie Star: Rachel Zegler („Jocurile foamei: Balada şerpilor şi a păsărilor cântătoare/The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”)
The Comedy Movie Star: Jennifer Lawrence („Nu-ţi port pică!/No Hard Feelings”)
The Drama Movie Star: Jenna Ortega („Scream VI”)
The Movie Performance: America Ferrera („Barbie”)
The Show: „Anatomia lui Grey/Grey's Anatomy”
The Comedy Show: „Only Murders in the Building”
The Drama Show: „The Last of Us”
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: „Loki”
The Reality Show: „The Kardashians”
The Competition Show: „The Voice”
The BingeWorthy Show: „The Summer I Turned Pretty”
The Male TV Star: Pedro Pascal („The Last of Us”)
The Female TV Star: Selena Gomez („Only Murders in the Building”)
The Comedy TV Star: Jeremy Allen White („The Bear”)
The Drama TV Star: Jennifer Aniston („The Morning Show”)
The TV Performance: Billie Eilish („Swarm”)
The Reality TV Star: Khloé Kardashian („The Kardashians”)
The Competition Contestant: Ariana Madix („Dancing with the Stars”)
The Daytime Talk Show: „The Kelly Clarkson Show”
TThe Nighttime Talk Show: „The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
The Host: Jimmy Fallon („That’s My Jam”)
The Male Artist: Jung Kook
The Female Artist: Taylor Swift
The Male Country Artist: Jelly Roll
The Female country Artist: Lainey Wilson
The Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
The Female Latin Artist: Shakira
The Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
The Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
The R&B Artist: Beyoncé
The New Artist: Ice Spice
The Group/Duo: Stray Kids
The Song: „Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo)
The Album: „Guts” (Olivia Rodrigo)
The Collaboration Song: „Barbie World” (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua)
The Concert Tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
The Social Celebrity: Taylor Swift
The Comedy Act: Selective Outrage (Chris Rock)
The Athlete: Travis Kelce.