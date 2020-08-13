Gambling, other recreational activities increase by more than 1,500 pct in June compared to May

Turnover in gambling and other recreational activities increased by 1,506.7 pct in June compared to the previous month, leading to an advance in market services provided to the population in gross series of 152.8 pct in June compared to May, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

So, "in terms of market services provided to the population, gross series, in June 2020, compared to the previous month, the volume of turnover registered an increase of 152.8 pct, due to increases registered for gambling activities and other recreational activities (+1,506.7 pct), activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (+144.0 pct), hotel and restaurant activities (+130.7 pct), hairdressing and other beauty activities (+48.3 pct) , and the washing and cleaning (drying) activities of textiles and fur products (+22.5 pct)", the INS release reads.

On the other hand, the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, as series adjusted for the number of working and seasonal days, registered an increase of 132.9 pct in June 2020 compared to the previous month.

According to the INS, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, registered an increase of 38.3 pct this June compared to May, due to increases in motor vehicle trade (+59.5 pct), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+23.1 pct) and motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+11.3 pct). Trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles dropped by 0.6 pct.

As an adjusted series, depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in June there was an increase of 31.5 pct compared to May 2020.

Also, the turnover volume of the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased by 17 pct, as a gross series, in the first six months of this year, compared to the similar period in 2019, and by 15.8 pct as an adjusted series, respectively according to the number of working days and seasonality, according to data published by the INS.