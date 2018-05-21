Gas imports up 14.2 pct in Q1 2018

Romania imported in the first quarter of 2018 a usable natural gas quantity of 614,400 tonnes of oil equivalent (tep), by 14.2pct (76.200 tep) higher than that of the similar period in 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Domestic gas production exceeded 2.13 million toe, by 2.5pct (51.200 tep) over January-March 2017.According to the Romanian Energy Strategy, published on the relevant ministry's website, the annual gas production is expected to fall slightly, to an average of 9-10 billion cubic meters for the 2016 - 2030 interval.