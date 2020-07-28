GCS: 1,151 new cases of COVID-19, total number of infections - 47,053

1,151 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, over the last informative bulletin, following tests done at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.

These are cases that did not have a previous positive test, the GCS mentions.

Until Monday, on Romanian territory, there were 47,053 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. The GCS shows that 26,128 patients were declared cured and 3,716 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

GCS also shows that until this time, at the national level, 1,131,699 tests have been processed. Of them, 21,135 were conducted in the past 24 hours, 13,127 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,008 on demand.

Furthermore, since the last informative bulletin of the GCS, 30 tests processed previous to the prior 24 hours and sent until July 28 were also reported.