GCS: 129 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours taking death toll to 35,721

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 129 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the GCS, this is about 57 men and 72 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui and the Bucharest Municipality.

Of the 129 deaths, one was registered in the 20-29 age category, 13 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 6 in the 50-59 category, 28 in the 60-69 age category, 41 in the 70-79 category and 40 casualties recorded in the over 80 age category.According to the GCS, 120 of the registered casualties are patients who presented comorbidities, six deceased patients did not present associated illnesses, and for three deceased patients there were no comorbidities recorded until now.There were no deaths prior to the reference interval.Since the beginning of the pandemic, in total, 35,721 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES