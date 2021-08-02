GCS: 137 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; almost 12,500 tests performed in past 24hrs

A number of 137 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours,with almost 12,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Monday, 1,083,478 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,778 patients have been declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 8,709,136 RT-PCR tests and 1,863,420 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the past 24 hours, 4,868 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,817 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,051 on request) and 7,733 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 21 people were reconfirmed positively.