GCS: 1,720 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU; 27 of whom are children

A number of 15,189 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the healthcare units, of whom 289 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

According to the same source, 1,720 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, of whom 27 are children.

In Romania, 81,981 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 14,703 people are in institutional isolation.

Also, 61.431 people are in quarantine at home, and 80 in institutionalized quarantine.

